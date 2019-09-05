US service member killed in Kabul blast: NATO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :An American service member was among the dead in Thursday's car bombing in central Kabul, NATO said, the second confirmed foreign soldier to die in the Taliban attack.

Two foreign "service members were killed in action today in Kabul," Resolute Support, the US-led NATO mission in Kabul, said in a statement.

"One service member was from Romania. ... The second service member was from the United States."