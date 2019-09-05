UrduPoint.com
US Service Member Killed In Kabul Blast: NATO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 05:51 PM

An American service member was among the dead in Thursday's car bombing in central Kabul, NATO said, the second confirmed foreign soldier to die in the Taliban attack

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :An American service member was among the dead in Thursday's car bombing in central Kabul, NATO said, the second confirmed foreign soldier to die in the Taliban attack.

Two foreign "service members were killed in action today in Kabul," Resolute Support, the US-led NATO mission in Kabul, said in a statement.

"One service member was from Romania. ... The second service member was from the United States."

