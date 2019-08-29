US Service Members' Children Born Abroad Will Not Get Automatic Citizenship - Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said in a press release that children born abroad to US service members during a deployment will not automatically receive US citizenship.

"This guidance rescinds previously established USCIS policy, which stated that certain children who were living outside the United States were considered 'residing in' the United States," the release said on Wednesday. "As of Oct. 29, 2019, these parents must file Form N-600K to obtain US citizenship for any child who did not acquire citizenship at birth or while residing in the United States.

Under the new rule, service members' children will be allowed to complete naturalization proceedings while living abroad and must take an Oath of Allegiance before their 18th birthday.

Last week, President Donald Trump said his administration was "looking seriously" at issues concerning birthright citizenship, including ending the practice.