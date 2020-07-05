US Serviceman Dies From Non-Combat Injuries in Afghanistan - Pentagon

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) A US serviceman died as a result of a vehicle rollover accident in Afghanistan's Farah province, the US Department of Defense said.

"The Department of Defense announced today [on Saturday] the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, 21, from San Antonio, Texas, died as the result of a vehicle rollover accident, July 3, 2020, in Farah, Afghanistan. The incident is under investigation," the statement said.

Ibarria was an infantryman in the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, Fort Drum.