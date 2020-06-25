US Serviceman Dies in Non-Combat Incident in Jordan - Department of Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) A US serviceman has died in Jordan as a result of an incident that was not related to an armed clash, the Department of Defense said.

"Spc. Nick Bravo Regules, 20, from Largo, Florida, died June 23, 2020, in Jordan while supporting operations in the U.S.

Central Command area of responsibility, from a non-combat-related incident," the department said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The victim was assigned to the Second Battalion of the 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment and was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.