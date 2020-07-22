UrduPoint.com
US Serviceman Dies In Syria Presumably No As Result Of Hostilities - Military

Wed 22nd July 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) A US serviceman serving with the US-led international coalition died in Syria on Tuesday, presumably not as a result of combat operations, according to a statement from Operation Inherent Resolve

"A service member with Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve died in Syria, July 21. Initial reports indicate the incident was not due to enemy contact.

The incident is under investigation," the statement said.

The military did not disclose the name and service branch of the deceased serviceman.

The US-led coalition of over 60 nations has been carrying out airstrikes and other operations against the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group in Iraq since August 2014 and in Syria since September 2014, however, without the approval of the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.

