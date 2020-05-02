UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Servicemen Shoot Dead Syrian Civilian In Deir Ez-Zor Province - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 04:30 AM

US Servicemen Shoot Dead Syrian Civilian in Deir Ez-Zor Province - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) US servicemen have shot dead a Syrian civilian, who drove a car in the province of Deir ez-Zor, Syria's state media reported.

According to the SANA news agency, the car slanted off the road near the Conoco oil field, which urged the US servicemen to open fire.

The US troops, jointly with the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, are keeping control over a part of northeastern Syria. The American military is concentrated around oil and gas fields in the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.

The Syrian government sees the US presence on its soil as a violation of national sovereignty and an attempt to seize its natural resources.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Syria Oil Road Car Gas Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE leadership congratulate citizens, residents on ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Infrastructure Development celebrates ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police continues awareness campaign to p ..

4 hours ago

MOHAP commends promising Emirati stem cell therapy ..

4 hours ago

UAE leadership has welfare of labour at heart: Nah ..

4 hours ago

UAE dispatches second aid convoy to residents of A ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.