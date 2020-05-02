US Servicemen Shoot Dead Syrian Civilian in Deir Ez-Zor Province - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) US servicemen have shot dead a Syrian civilian, who drove a car in the province of Deir ez-Zor, Syria's state media reported.

According to the SANA news agency, the car slanted off the road near the Conoco oil field, which urged the US servicemen to open fire.

The US troops, jointly with the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, are keeping control over a part of northeastern Syria. The American military is concentrated around oil and gas fields in the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.

The Syrian government sees the US presence on its soil as a violation of national sovereignty and an attempt to seize its natural resources.