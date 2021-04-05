UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Services Activity, Prices Surge In March: Survey

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:17 PM

US services activity, prices surge in March: survey

Activity in the US services sector hit an all-time high in March, but the sudden surge in business stretched supply chains and lifted prices, a report said Monday

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Activity in the US services sector hit an all-time high in March, but the sudden surge in business stretched supply chains and lifted prices, a report said Monday.

The Institute for Supply Management's purchasing managers index hit 63.7, up from 55.3 the prior month, according to a statement. That reading tops the prior record in October 2018.

Both the business activity and new orders benchmarks hit records in March, while employment activity rose for the third straight month.

But the report was not without some warning signs.

Some companies told the ISM they were experiencing increased logistical problems and labor shortfalls that could crimp the recovery.

The report also said prices "increased in March and at a faster rate." All 18 sectors surveyed experienced higher prices.

A construction sector official said the industry was faced with building material shortages, shipping delays at West Coast ports and a lack of supplies due to the Texas electricity crisis that curtailed petrochemical plant output.

"We have encountered the 'perfect storm' for building material shortages and price increases," the official said.

More positive was an official in educational services who said there was "optimism in higher education that Fall 2021 will be near normal with vaccinated students, employees and staff returning to their roles on campus."

Related Topics

Storm Electricity Business Education Reading Price March October 2018 All From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Saleh Al Sharqi issues Resolution appointing Deput ..

20 minutes ago

Analysis: Why is the Emirati economy competitive?

35 minutes ago

At Least 18 People Killed, Over 50 Injured in West ..

3 minutes ago

Novatek to Pledge Its 60% Stake in Arctic LNG 2 Wh ..

3 minutes ago

SECP aims to facilitate corporate sector by reduci ..

3 minutes ago

US pushing G20 for global minimum corporate tax: Y ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.