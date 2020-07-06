UrduPoint.com
US Services Sector Returned To Growth In June: Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 10:07 PM

US services sector returned to growth in June: survey

The US services sector grew in June after the coronavirus pandemic caused its steepest-ever contraction the month prior, the Institute for Supply Management said on Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The US services sector grew in June after the coronavirus pandemic caused its steepest-ever contraction the month prior, the Institute for Supply Management said on Monday.

The institute's non-manufacturing index was at 57.1 percent in June, well above expectations and an increase of 11.7 percentage points from May -- the biggest one-month increase ever.

