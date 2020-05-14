The United States has not set any certain conditions that would allow Sudan to be removed from the list of terrorism-sponsoring states, Omar Qamar Al-Din, state minister for the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik, adding that such steps as fighting corruption and building democratic institutions in the country might incline Washington to reconsider the listing

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The United States has not set any certain conditions that would allow Sudan to be removed from the list of terrorism-sponsoring states, Omar Qamar Al-Din, state minister for the Sudanese Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik, adding that such steps as fighting corruption and building democratic institutions in the country might incline Washington to reconsider the listing.

"There are no specific conditions [to remove Sudan from a list of states supporting terrorism] so that we could have said we have fulfilled these obligations, while these not. [The US] is monitoring the situation, and they see that Sudan has experienced political changes since the previous epoch [ruling of former President Omar Bashir] ended. ... This issue is not related to one particular thing, but there are several comprehensive steps, such as the fight against corruption, conscious governance and the formation of constitutional institutions," Qamar Al-Din said.

The state minister added that the implementation of all these measures might encourage the US to remove Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism activities.

In August, Sudan established the Sovereign Council, officially dissolving the Transitional Military Council, which came to power after Bashir was overthrown in April. Abdalla Hamdok was appointed as prime minister and head of the transitional government. Later in the month, the new prime minister said that the US and Sudan had begun negotiations on removing the latter from the list of states supporting terrorism.

In early March, the Central Bank of Sudan said that the US had briefed it on lifting all the economic limitations except for "a few specific Darfur-related sanctions."

Darfur was the scene of an early 21st-century genocide, in which government-backed militias waged a campaign of rape and mass slaughter beginning in 2003. An estimated 500,000 people died and nearly 3 million were displaced.