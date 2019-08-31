US Set to Add Poland to Visa Waiver Program Once It Meets Requirements - Senior Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The United States is looking forward to bring Poland into the US Visa Waiver Program once the country meets the necessary requirements, a senior Trump administration official said on Friday.

"As soon as Poland meets the statutory requirements, the United States looks forward to bringing Poland into the Visa Waiver Program," the official said during a press call.

The official pointed out that Poland has made tremendous steps in bringing itself into alignment with the US Visa Waiver Program's requirements.

On June 12, US President Donald Trump said his administration would make the decision with respect to Poland joining the Visa Waiver Program probably in the next 90 days.

Trump first announced his administration's intention of adding Poland to the Visa Waiver Program in September 2018.

Citizens of countries within the program are allowed to travel to the United States for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa.