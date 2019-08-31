UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Set To Add Poland To Visa Waiver Program Once It Meets Requirements - Senior Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:22 AM

US Set to Add Poland to Visa Waiver Program Once It Meets Requirements - Senior Official

The United States is looking forward to bring Poland into the US Visa Waiver Program once the country meets the necessary requirements, a senior Trump administration official said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The United States is looking forward to bring Poland into the US Visa Waiver Program once the country meets the necessary requirements, a senior Trump administration official said on Friday.

"As soon as Poland meets the statutory requirements, the United States looks forward to bringing Poland into the Visa Waiver Program," the official said during a press call.

The official pointed out that Poland has made tremendous steps in bringing itself into alignment with the US Visa Waiver Program's requirements.

On June 12, US President Donald Trump said his administration would make the decision with respect to Poland joining the Visa Waiver Program probably in the next 90 days.

Trump first announced his administration's intention of adding Poland to the Visa Waiver Program in September 2018.

Citizens of countries within the program are allowed to travel to the United States for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa.

Related Topics

Trump Poland United States June September Visa 2018

Recent Stories

UAE announces Saturday as Hijri new year holiday f ..

25 minutes ago

RTA launches a new night bus service

40 minutes ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

55 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

55 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit highlights UAE model on &#039;T ..

2 hours ago

Kashmir Committee Jeddah observes Kashmir Solidari ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.