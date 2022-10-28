UrduPoint.com

US Set To Delay Russian Oil Price Cap Announcement Until After Midterms - Reports

October 28, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The Biden administration intends to delay setting a price cap on Russian oil until after the November 8 midterms amid concerns that the fallout could weigh on Democrats' standing in the upcoming vote, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing sources.

Contingency planning, negotiations on price both within the administration and with allies, as well as the OPEC+ production cut have also contributed to the delay, the report said

The lack of the final details about how the cap will work has left the oil industry wondering whether Russian oil in transit on December 5 an initial deadline will face sanctions requirements, according to the newspaper.

