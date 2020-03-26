US Set to Designate Venezuela as State Sponsor of Terror, Charge Maduro - CNN

The United States is set to designate Venezuela as a state sponsor of terrorism and bring criminal charges against President Nicolas Maduro, CNN reported on Thursday

The designation and the charges are expected to be made later on Thursday morning, the report said citing sources familiar with the situation.

US Attorney General William Barr is expected to make the announcement at a news conference, the report said.