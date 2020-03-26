UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Set To Designate Venezuela As State Sponsor Of Terror, Charge Maduro - CNN

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 08:07 PM

US Set to Designate Venezuela as State Sponsor of Terror, Charge Maduro - CNN

The United States is set to designate Venezuela as a state sponsor of terrorism and bring criminal charges against President Nicolas Maduro, CNN reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The United States is set to designate Venezuela as a state sponsor of terrorism and bring criminal charges against President Nicolas Maduro, CNN reported on Thursday.

The designation and the charges are expected to be made later on Thursday morning, the report said citing sources familiar with the situation.

US Attorney General William Barr is expected to make the announcement at a news conference, the report said.

Related Topics

United States Venezuela Criminals

Recent Stories

UAE Armed Forces to conduct ‘Ta’awon Al Haq 12 ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates Post to close all Customer Service Centre ..

26 minutes ago

Bank Alfalah Clears the Concern over it's Strategy ..

27 minutes ago

KP Speaker visits quarantine centers, assured assi ..

3 minutes ago

Shibli Fraz envisaging plan to donate salary for h ..

3 minutes ago

France stages first train evacuation of coronaviru ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.