US Set to End Visa-Free Entry for Russians in Guam, Northern Mariana Islands - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The United States is ending visa-free for Russian citizens to Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands after the 30-day period of the full publication of the decision in the Federal Register, the Department of Homeland Security said in a note on Friday.

"Under discretionary parole policies, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has granted parole on a case-by-case basis to nationals of the Russian Federation (Russia) to enter Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) for temporary visits for business or pleasure for up to 45 days provided the traveler meets certain conditions," the document said. "DHS is publishing this notice to announce to the public that it plans to end this discretionary parole policy."

The DHS explained the policy change does not preclude the affected Russian citizens from applying for parole, which will be granted on a case- by-case basis.

The department will end the use of its discretionary parole authority 30 days from the date of the publication in the Federal Register, the note said.

The DHS also said requiring Russian citizens to obtain visa would boost US safety and national security because all applicants will generally undergo advanced screening and recurrent vetting by the State Department that includes an in-person visa interview,.

"The perceived negative economic impact of discontinuing discretionary parole Russian nationals in the CNMI and Guam would be offset by admission of the availability of traditional B-1 visas for business and B-2 visas for pleasure," the document said.

The DHS noted that presently most applications by Russians for B-1/B-2 visas are approved.

"If admitted in B-1 or B-2 status, individuals generally will be afforded an authorized period of stay of approximately 180 days - four times longer than the current 45-day cap under the more restrictive parole authority," the document said.

The DHS acknowledged the possible negative impact of the announced change on certain businesses in Guam and the CNMI, but said it believes that any such impact should be mitigated by the fact that bona fide visitors from Russia generally would be able to obtain a visa to allow them to visit.

The full document is scheduled to be published on September 3.