US Set to Impose More Iran Sanctions, Back Protests While Preserving JCPOA Talks - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The Biden administration is expected to impose new sanctions on Iranian officials this week as part of a plan to support anti-government protests in Iran while preserving talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Politico reported on Tuesday.

The move is part of the Biden administration's approach to dealing with Iran that involves supporting ongoing protests while avoiding going so far as to cause the cancellation of JCPOA talks, the report said, citing six US officials familiar with the issue.

The sanctions may target mid-level Iranian police commanders who are alleged to have abused protesters, the report said.

The so-called "moderate" approach to Iran is unified across the Biden administration, the report cited a State Department official as saying.

The death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini in September sparked protests across Iran, with demonstrators alleging that she was killed by Iranian law enforcement. However, Iranian officials have denied the allegations, instead showing video evidence that showed Amini collapsing and having a heart attack while waiting to be processed by the authorities.

The Biden administration has attempted to increase internet access in Iran as part of its support for the protests, including discussing with tech entrepreneur Elon Musk the possibility of using his Starlink satellite internet system to service Iran.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that Tehran is prepared to work on the revival of the JCPOA as soon as the United States signals its willingness to continue the talks.

However, the Biden administration must factor in human rights demands of Iranian protesters to their preference for using diplomacy to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, the report cited an administration official as saying.

Iran's alleged provision of drones for use by Russia in Ukraine also complicates the relationship between Washington and Tehran, the official added.