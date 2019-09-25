UrduPoint.com
US Set To Stay In Global Postal Union After Reform Deal Reached

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:08 PM

US set to stay in global postal union after reform deal reached

The United States is set to remain in the UN postal agency after member states on Wednesday decided to reform the body to address Washington's criticism that its rules unfairly benefit China

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The United States is set to remain in the UN postal agency after member states on Wednesday decided to reform the body to address Washington's criticism that its rules unfairly benefit China.

Shortly before the Universal Postal Union's 192 members made the decision by acclamation, White House trade advisor Peter Navarro told the assembly that the reform proposal on the table "does indeed meet the objectives that President Donald J. Trump gave me", meaning Washington would not need to leave the agency.

