US Sets Achieving Net Zero Emissions By 2050 But Other States Must Step Up Too - Biden

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 06:59 PM

The United States is getting on the path to cut greenhouse gas emissions by half and achieve net zero emissions by 2050, but other states need to step up their efforts to combat climate change, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday in his opening remarks at the Leaders Summit on Climate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The United States is getting on the path to cut greenhouse gas emissions by half and achieve net zero emissions by 2050, but other states need to step up their efforts to combat climate change, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday in his opening remarks at the Leaders Summit on Climate.

"The United States sets out on the road to cut a greenhouse gas in half by the end of this decade," Biden said. "These steps will set America on a path of net zero emissions by no later than 2050.

"

However, Biden noted that the US emissions represent less than 15 percent the world's emissions and urged other countries to step up their efforts.

"No nation can solve this crisis on its own," Biden said.

The two-day summit is organized by the United States and gathers the leaders of 40 countries from around the world to discuss actions needed to address climate change as well as to invest in clean energy and low-carbon economy.

