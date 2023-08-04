Open Menu

US Sets August 25 As Launch Date For Next ISS Crew Mission With Cosmonaut - NASA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) NASA has delayed the launch of its next manned crew mission to the International Space Station (ISS) until August 25, the US space agency announced in an official blog statement on Thursday.

"The target launch date for NASA's SpaceX Crew-7 mission to the International Space Station now is 3:49 a.m. EDT (Eastern Daylight Time) Friday, August 25," the blog said.

Additional time was needed for engineering teams to complete pad readiness after SpaceX's recent Falcon Heavy mission lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the blog said.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in their Dragon spacecraft on the new date, the blog added.

The crew will then dock at the ISS around 2:45 am EDT on Saturday, August 26, according to the blog.

