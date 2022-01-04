UrduPoint.com

US Sets Global Record Of Over 1 M Daily Covid-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 06:31 PM

US sets global record of over 1 m daily Covid-19 cases

The United States recorded more than 1 million Covid-19 cases on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the Omicron variant continues to spread at a blistering pace

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The United States recorded more than 1 million Covid-19 cases on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the Omicron variant continues to spread at a blistering pace.

Johns Hopkins also reported 1,688 deaths for the same period, a day after top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci had said the country is experiencing "almost a vertical increase" in Covid-19 cases but the peak may be only weeks away.

bur-dva/ssy

Related Topics

Same United States May From Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sudan forces fire tear gas at Khartoum protest: wi ..

Sudan forces fire tear gas at Khartoum protest: witnesses

16 seconds ago
 Israeli Foreign Minister Assesses Relations With G ..

Israeli Foreign Minister Assesses Relations With Greece as Strategic, Value-Base ..

17 seconds ago
 Cyprus mulls new Covid measures as per capita rate ..

Cyprus mulls new Covid measures as per capita rate tops world

19 seconds ago
 EU bans cancer threat chemicals in tattoo ink

EU bans cancer threat chemicals in tattoo ink

22 seconds ago
 Djokovic heading to Australian Open with Covid-19 ..

Djokovic heading to Australian Open with Covid-19 exemption

24 minutes ago
 S.Africa parliament fire contained

S.Africa parliament fire contained

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.