US Sets New Daily Record With Over 177,000 COVID-19 Cases - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The United States has registered more than 177,000 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase in any country since the start of the epidemic, The Washington Post newspaper reported.

The number of new cases has reportedly risen in all 50 US states, with at least 10 states reporting the record daily increase within the past day.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 53.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.3 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The United States remains the worst-hit nation both in terms of the number of cases (over 10.7 million) and fatalities (more than 244,000), JHU adds.