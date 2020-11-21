UrduPoint.com
US Sets New Daily Record With Over 189,000 New COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 08:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The United States has registered more than 189,000 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase in any country since the start of the epidemic, The New York Times newspaper reported citing its calculations.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 57.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.37 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The United States remains the worst-hit nation both in terms of the number of cases (over 11.9 million) and fatalities (more than 254,000), JHU adds.

