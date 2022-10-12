UrduPoint.com

US Sets New Date In November For Unmanned Artemis 1 Moon Mission Launch - NASA

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 09:52 PM

US Sets New Date in November for Unmanned Artemis 1 Moon Mission Launch - NASA

US space engineers have set a new date a month from now to launch their unmanned Artemis 1 mission into lunar orbit after a delay caused by Hurricane Ian, NASA announced in a blog on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) US space engineers have set a new date a month from now to launch their unmanned Artemis 1 mission into lunar orbit after a delay caused by Hurricane Ian, NASA announced in a blog on Wednesday.

"NASA is targeting the next launch attempt of the Artemis 1 mission for Monday, November 14 with liftoff of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft planned during a 69-minute launch window that opens at 12:07 a.m. EST," the blog said.

NASA engineers will carry out regular maintenance procedures to repair minor damage to the foam and cork on the rocket's thermal protection system and recharge or replace batteries on the rocket, the blog said.

"NASA has requested back-up launch opportunities for Wednesday, November 16, at 1:04 a.m. and Saturday, November 19, at 1:45 a.m., which are both two-hour launch windows. A launch on Nov. 14 would result in a mission duration of about 25-and-a-half days with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean Friday, December 9," the blog added.

The space agency has said the Artemis 1 launch was previously repeatedly delayed because of a series of hydrogen fuel leaks with faulty valves.

