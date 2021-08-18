UrduPoint.com

US Sets Up New Health Advisory Policy Assessment Body - Centers For Disease Control

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:14 PM

US Sets Up New Health Advisory Policy Assessment Body - Centers for Disease Control

The Biden administration is creating a new organization to improve forecasting and analysis on public health policy decision-making, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The Biden administration is creating a new organization to improve forecasting and analysis on public health policy decision-making, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Wednesday.

"Today, the CDC is announcing a new center designed to advance the use of forecasting and outbreak analytics in public health decision making," the organization said in a press release.

The new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics will bring together next-generation public health data, expert disease modelers, public health emergency responders, and high-quality communications, to meet the needs of decision makers, the release said.

"The new center will accelerate access to and use of data for public health decision-makers who need information to mitigate the effects of disease threats, such as social and economic disruption ...while serving as a hub for innovation and research on disease modeling," the release said.

The center will undertake modeling and forecasting, support research and innovation in outbreak analytics and science for real-time action, improve capability for data sharing and integration, maximize interoperability with data, expand standards and improve software and interface capabilities, the release added.

Related Topics

Hub

Recent Stories

ACLU Suing US Military for Blocking Path to Citize ..

ACLU Suing US Military for Blocking Path to Citizenship for Foreign-Born Soldier ..

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 national tally of active cases continues ..

COVID-19 national tally of active cases continues to surge

2 minutes ago
 Pb govt takes action to nab woman harassment accus ..

Pb govt takes action to nab woman harassment accused: Minister

2 minutes ago
 Two seminary students killed in road accident

Two seminary students killed in road accident

2 minutes ago
 Half of US Workers Favor Employer Vaccine Mandates ..

Half of US Workers Favor Employer Vaccine Mandates, One-Third Oppose - Poll

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister performs ghusl of Data Ganj Bakhsh ..

Chief Minister performs ghusl of Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.