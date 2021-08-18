US Sets Up New Health Advisory Policy Assessment Body - Centers for Disease Control

The Biden administration is creating a new organization to improve forecasting and analysis on public health policy decision-making, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The Biden administration is creating a new organization to improve forecasting and analysis on public health policy decision-making, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Wednesday.

"Today, the CDC is announcing a new center designed to advance the use of forecasting and outbreak analytics in public health decision making," the organization said in a press release.

The new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics will bring together next-generation public health data, expert disease modelers, public health emergency responders, and high-quality communications, to meet the needs of decision makers, the release said.

"The new center will accelerate access to and use of data for public health decision-makers who need information to mitigate the effects of disease threats, such as social and economic disruption ...while serving as a hub for innovation and research on disease modeling," the release said.

The center will undertake modeling and forecasting, support research and innovation in outbreak analytics and science for real-time action, improve capability for data sharing and integration, maximize interoperability with data, expand standards and improve software and interface capabilities, the release added.