US Sets Up Strike Force To Address Assaults On Media During Capitol Unrest - Attorney

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:10 AM

US Sets Up Strike Force to Address Assaults on Media During Capitol Unrest - Attorney

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The US government has established a strike force that will focus on assault on the journalists during last week's unrest at the US Capitol, Acting US Attorney for Washington, DC Michael Sherwin told reporters.

"We set up a strike force to focus on assaults on the media," Sherwin said during a press conference on Tuesday.

On January 6, a group of supporters of the US President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill in protest of legislators certifying elector slates given that they consider the slates from key battleground states invalid. The protesters clashed with police and damaged property during the unrest.

Sherwin said some protesters specifically targeted members of the media and assaulted them.

In response to Wednesday's unrest, congressional Democrats are trying to remove Trump from office by urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th amendment, which states a sitting president can be removed if he is incapacitated to perform his duties. The Democrats also introduced articles of impeachment should Pence fail to act.

On Monday, Trump declared a state of emergency in Washington, DC ahead of Biden's inauguration planned for January 20, after the FBI warned that armed protests might occur in the US capital and the to state capitals.

