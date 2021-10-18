UrduPoint.com

US Setting Up DHS Migration Monitoring Center To Track Illegal Aliens' Movements - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:33 PM

US Setting Up DHS Migration Monitoring Center to Track Illegal Aliens' Movements - Reports

The Biden administration is setting up a biometric data base at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to gather information on the movement of migrants within the United States who are moving north across the land border with Mexico, MBC News reported on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The Biden administration is setting up a biometric data base at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to gather information on the movement of migrants within the United States who are moving north across the land border with Mexico, MBC news reported on Monday.

The purpose of the center or "cell" will be to monitor and better predict the movements of immigrant groups such as the 30,000 Haitians who arrived across the US border in Texas as illegal immigrants in September, the report said.

The new center is planned to be operational by the end of October and will supply the DHS with indications and warnings of possible surges in immigration from South and Central America, the report said.

It will gather intelligence from DHS personnel stationed throughout the Western Hemisphere, the report said.

Senior officials from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), DHS Office of Intelligence Analysis and the US Coast Guard held a meeting on October 13 to coordinate plans for the new center, the report added.

The job of collecting intelligence about looming migration movements and circulating them through the Federal government was run by DHS' Office and Intelligence and Analysis but such reporting ended during the Trump administration, according to the report.

Related Topics

Trump Job United States Mexico September October Border From Government

Recent Stories

UAE participates in Arab Governors’ meetings wit ..

UAE participates in Arab Governors’ meetings with WBG, IMF chiefs

21 minutes ago
 Dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Late marriages most common cause of breast cancer ..

Late marriages most common cause of breast cancer among women: President PPT Dr ..

3 minutes ago
 PU installs sensors to measure air quality

PU installs sensors to measure air quality

3 minutes ago
 Sanghar tops in cotton production

Sanghar tops in cotton production

3 minutes ago
 NATO Took Note of Russia's Decision to Suspend Wor ..

NATO Took Note of Russia's Decision to Suspend Work of Missions, But Got No Noti ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.