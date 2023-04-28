UrduPoint.com

US Setting Up Sensors Across Ukraine To Detect Potential Nuclear Explosions - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 09:17 PM

US Setting Up Sensors Across Ukraine to Detect Potential Nuclear Explosions - Reports

The United States is installing a network of sensors across Ukraine to detect a potential nuclear explosion and bursts of radiation in order to identify the perpetrators, the New York Times reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The United States is installing a network of sensors across Ukraine to detect a potential nuclear explosion and bursts of radiation in order to identify the perpetrators, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The sensors will be able to detect radiation from both a dirty bomb and a nuclear weapon activated in Ukraine, the report said.

In a statement for the newspaper, the Nuclear Emergency Support Team (NEST) said that the network of atomic sensors was being deployed "throughout the region" and would have the ability "to characterize the size, location and effects of any nuclear explosion."

The move would allegedly deny Russia any opportunity to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine without attribution, the report the statement as saying.

The sensors will presumably serve as deterrence because they would make Russian decision-makers aware the United States can expose the use of a nuclear weapon as a false-flag operation, the report cited the statement as saying.

"If a nuclear emergency were to occur in Ukraine, whether a radiation release from a nuclear reactor or a nuclear weapon detonation," the statement said. "Scientific analyses would be rapidly provided to US government authorities and decision-making centers in Ukraine and the region to make actionable, technically informed decisions to protect public health and safety."

Earlier this week, US National Nuclear Security Administration chief Jill Hruby confirmed in a congressional testimony that her agency, along with the National Security Agency (NSA), have installed sensors in Ukraine to detect radiological activity and has already started training people in Ukraine on how to respond in case of a nuclear blast.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Nuclear New York United States From Government Weapon

Recent Stories

2nd Al Qassimi Hospital International Pediatric Co ..

2nd Al Qassimi Hospital International Pediatric Conference discusses the latest ..

13 minutes ago
 Taliban Say Ban on Women From Working in NGOs Inte ..

Taliban Say Ban on Women From Working in NGOs Internal Affair of Afghanistan

15 minutes ago
 Journalists demand appointment of information cadr ..

Journalists demand appointment of information cadre officer

15 minutes ago
 Monkey pox isolation wards set up at CMC Hospital

Monkey pox isolation wards set up at CMC Hospital

10 minutes ago
 Bilawal to attend SCO meeting amid Pakistan's dema ..

Bilawal to attend SCO meeting amid Pakistan's demand for resolution of Kashmir d ..

10 minutes ago
 26th edition of Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity ..

26th edition of Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity concludes in Amman

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.