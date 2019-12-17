US Settles Malaysia-Related Bribery Charges Against Former Goldman Sachs Executive - SEC

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a press release that it has filed charges against former Goldman Sachs executive Tim Leissner for bribing Malaysia's government-owned investment fund

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in a press release that it has filed charges against former Goldman Sachs executive Tim Leissner for bribing Malaysia's government-owned investment fund.

"Beginning in 2012, Leissner, as participating managing director of Goldman Sachs, used a third party intermediary to bribe high-ranking government officials in Malaysia and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi," the release said on Monday. "The order finds that these bribes enabled Goldman Sachs to obtain lucrative business from 1Malaysia Development Berhard (1MDB), a Malaysian government owned investment fund, including underwriting $6.5 billion in bond offerings."

The SEC's order requires Leissner to pay disgorgement of $43.7 million, which will be offset by amounts paid under a forfeiture order to resolve a parallel criminal action by the US Justice Department, the release said.

Leissner consented to the SEC's order finding that he violated the anti-bribery, internal accounting controls as well as books and records provisions of the federal securities laws, the release also said.

In addition, Leissner has agreed to be permanently barred from the securities industry, the release added.

In a related development, Malaysia Attorney General Tommy Thomas on Monday announced charges against Goldman Sachs, Leissner and another former Goldman employee, Roger Ng Chong Hwa, along with two former employees for Malaysia's sovereign investment fund, claiming the four embezzled $2.7 billion through a series of bond offerings.

Goldman Sachs employees were also accused of being a part of a conspiracy to bribe Malaysian officials to participate in bond offerings that produced $600 million in commissions for the US investment bank, Thompson said in a statement.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was defeated in a 2018 election while facing charges that he and family members embezzled up to $700 million from the nation's investment fund, according to media reports.