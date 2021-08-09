US Settles With Keysight Technologies for $6.6Mln Over Arms Export Violations -State Dept.

The US Department of State has reached a $6.6 million settlement agreement with Keysight Technologies Inc. over alleged technical data and software export violations, the department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The US Department of State has reached a $6.6 million settlement agreement with Keysight Technologies Inc. over alleged technical data and software export violations, the department said on Monday.

"The Department of State has concluded an administrative settlement with Keysight Technologies, Inc. (Keysight) of Santa Rosa, California, to resolve alleged violations of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA)... and the International Traffic in Arms Regulations," the department said in a release. "Under the terms of the 36-month Consent Agreement, Keysight will pay a civil penalty of $6,600,000."