US Seven-Day Average Of COVID-19 Cases Up 25% To 149,000 - CDC

Thu 23rd December 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Seven-Day Average of COVID-19 Cases Up 25% to 149,000 - CDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The US seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has increased by a quarter to nearly 150,000 amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant of the virus, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday.

"The current seven-day average of cases is about 149,300 cases per day, an increase of about 25% over the previous week. The seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 7,800 per day, and the seven-day average of deaths is about 1,200 per day, which is an increase of about 3.5% over the prior week," Walensky told a press briefing.

