Fri 17th December 2021 | 04:00 AM

US 'Severely Violates' Free Trade Rules, Threatens Supply Chain Security - Chinese Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The United States severely violates free trade rules and threatens global supply chain security, Chinese Embassy in Washington spokesperson Liu Pengyu told Sputnik.

"(The United States) severely violates the rules of free trade, gravely threatens the security of global industrial and supply chains, hinders the development of science and technology of human-being, and seriously undermines the well-being and interests of people in all countries including the United States," Liu said on Thursday.

The United States has been making excuses to suppress and contain certain foreign companies and research institutions by applying measures such as export controls, Liu also said.

China urges the United States to immediately stop its "erroneous practice" and will take all essential measures to uphold legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses and research institutions, Liu added.

