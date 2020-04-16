UrduPoint.com
US Share In WHO Budget Around 15%, Crisis Bad Time To Cut Funds - WHO European Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The United States' share in the budget of the World Health Organization is around 15 percent, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is not the best time to suspend funding, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri P. Kluge said Thursday.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump announced suspending funds to WHO over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The share of the United States is about 15% of the WHO budget, and it's an annual contribution of about 450 million Dollars. So at current [moment] the financial experts are looking at the financial situation.

As I've mentioned previously, we were overwhelmed by the expression of support not only of European countries, but globally. At the same time this would not be the good moment to cut the funding as we are in the midst of the crisis, and that's what we're doing WHO - we are laser-focused for the time being on saving lives and leaving no one behind," Kluge told a briefing.

WHO is hoping that the United States � "long-standing supporter and friend" � will continue supporting the organization, the official added.

