US Shared Concerns With India Over Purchase Of Russian S-400 Defense Systems - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:42 PM

The United States had shared its concern with India over the latter's contract for delivery of Russian S-400 air defense systems supplies, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The United States had shared its concern with India over the latter's contract for delivery of Russian S-400 air defense systems supplies, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

On Tuesday, the senior US diplomat arrived in India for his first visit since assuming the position. Blinken met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, regional security in Afghanistan, as well as India's human rights record.

"We have... our laws.

We'll - we apply our laws, but we shared our concerns with India about this. But I'm not going to get ahead of myself. We'll see how things evolve in the coming months," Blinken said on Wednesday in an interview to the Times of India, published by the US Department of State.

In October 2018, Moscow and New Delhi signed a $5 billion agreement on the export of five units of Russia's S-400 air defense systems to India. The delivery of the final unit is scheduled to be concluded in the first half of 2025, while the first one is set to arrive in India by the end of 2021.

