US Shares Ukraine Frustration About Russia Holding UN Security Council Seat - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 01:30 AM

US Shares Ukraine Frustration About Russia Holding UN Security Council Seat - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States shares Ukraine's frustration about Russia's permanent membership on the UN Security Council, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed frustration earlier in the day about Russia's position in the world body as well as with the United Nations' inability to provide security guarantees to Kiev.

"I think he's certainly referring to - obviously he can speak for himself, but - his frustration, which we share, that Russia is a member of the UN Security Council. We don't see that changing," Psaki said during a White House press briefing.

