US Sharing Information On Terror Threats In Afghanistan With Taliban - Pentagon

US Sharing Information on Terror Threats in Afghanistan With Taliban - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The United States is sharing information on terror threats in Afghanistan with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) and that they may have thwarted some attacks, US CENTCOM Commander Kenneth McKenzie said on Thursday.

"We share versions of this information [on terrorist threats] with the Taliban so that they actually make searches...  We think they've thwarted some," he told journalists at a briefing.

