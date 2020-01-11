UrduPoint.com
US Sharply Reduces Flights To Cuba

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 12:13 AM

The United States on Friday sharply reduced flights allowed to go to Cuba in a bid to reduce tourism revenue to the communist island

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The United States on Friday sharply reduced flights allowed to go to Cuba in a bid to reduce tourism revenue to the communist island.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that charter flights would only be allowed to fly to Havana, not other airports -- a step already taken with commercial flights.

