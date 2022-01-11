US' Sherman Meets With Stoltenberg To Discuss Upcoming NATO-Russia Council Meeting
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the upcoming NATO-Russia Council meeting.
"@jensstoltenberg and I met to discuss tomorrow's NATO-Russia Council and the need for Russian actions to de-escalate tensions.
We affirmed a unified @NATO approach toward Russia balancing deterrence and dialogue, and stressed our unwavering support for Ukraine," Sherman tweeted.