US' Sherman Meets With Stoltenberg To Discuss Upcoming NATO-Russia Council Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 03:43 PM

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the upcoming NATO-Russia Council meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Tuesday met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to discuss the upcoming NATO-Russia Council meeting.

"@jensstoltenberg and I met to discuss tomorrow's NATO-Russia Council and the need for Russian actions to de-escalate tensions.

We affirmed a unified @NATO approach toward Russia balancing deterrence and dialogue, and stressed our unwavering support for Ukraine," Sherman tweeted.

