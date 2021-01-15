UrduPoint.com
US Shifts Israel From European Command To Central Command Covering Mideast - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:54 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The US military is shifting coverage and protection of Israel from its European Command (EUCOM) to Central Command (CENTCOM) which already covers the rest of the middle East, the Department of Defense announced in a statement on Friday.

"The United States has made a change to the Unified Command Plan (UCP)," the statement said. "The 2020 UCP shifts Israel from the US European Command area of responsibility (AOR) to the US Central Command area of responsibility."

The Defense Department reviews the UCP every two years and reassesses all boundaries and relationships against the operational environment, the statement noted.

"The easing of tensions between Israel and its Arab neighbors subsequent to the Abraham Accords has provided a strategic opportunity for the United States to align key partners against shared threats in the Middle East. Israel is a leading strategic partner for the United States, and this will open up additional opportunities for cooperation," it said.

The United States will also continue to maintain strong cooperation between Israel and Washington's European allies, the Defense Department added.

