UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ship Fires 30 Warning Shots To Repel Iranian IRGC Boats - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 28 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Ship Fires 30 Warning Shots to Repel Iranian IRGC Boats - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) A US Coast Guard cutter fired on Monday dozens of warning shots to fend off multiple Iranian attack boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

"After following all the appropriate and established procedures ...

the US Coast Guard Cutter Malley fired approximately 30 warning shots from a 50-caliber machine gun. After the second round of warning shots, the 13 fast attack craft from the IRGCN [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy] broke contact," Kirby said during a briefing.

He added that the boats conducted "unsafe and unprofessional maneuvers" in close proximity to six US US Navy vessels which were escorting a guided missile submarine.

Related Topics

Attack Pentagon National University All From

Recent Stories

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

13 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

58 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

2 hours ago

US Familiar with Ransomware Used against Colonial ..

12 minutes ago

US Has Serious Concerns About Violence in Israel, ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.