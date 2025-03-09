US Shipbuilders, A Shadow Of What They Were, Welcome Trump's Support
Muhammad Irfan Published March 09, 2025 | 09:00 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Shipbuilding has been in steady decline in the US since the end of the Cold War but some in the industry now hope for a revival of the sector, as was promised last week by President Donald Trump.
The United States was once a world leader in both commercial and naval construction, but has fallen far behind its main rival China.
Trump has now promised to reverse this, declaring in an address to Congress on Tuesday that he would "resurrect" the sector and create an Office of Shipbuilding in the White House.
"We used to make so many ships," Trump said, promising tax breaks. "We're going to make them very fast, very soon."
American shipbuilders say they are ready to seize the moment, but experts warn that even a concerted effort to respond to China's overwhelming dominance of the sector will take years -- and cost many billions of Dollars.
"This is a historic moment," said Matt Paxton, president of the Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), which represents more than 150 US shipbuilding companies.
The US Navy, when asked for comment, referred AFP to the White House.
"We are waiting to learn more," Cynthia Cook, who heads the defense-industrial group at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), told AFP. "It is clear that shipbuilding is an industrial weakness of the United States."
But, she added: "You cannot immediately get more ships by throwing money at the problem."
US ship production is down 85 percent from the 1950s, and the number of naval shipyards capable of building the largest vessels has fallen by 80 percent, according to the McKinsey consultancy.
