US Shipment With More Than 1Mln Doses Of J&J Vaccine Arrives In South Korea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) South Korea has received over 1 million doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine from the United States, the Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday.

The vaccine which was delivered through a military aircraft KC-330, arrived at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam in the early hours of Saturday after it departed the US West Coast on Thursday. 

The delivery is following the promise US President Joe Biden made during his last meeting with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in that he would donate vaccines to South Korea's 550,000 active service members who work with US troops.

The shipment was received by officials from the Seoul government and the US Embassy, including Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min and US Charge d'Affaires Rob Rapson, who welcomed the vaccine's arrival on the tarmac.

With these vaccines, Seoul will be vaccinating reserve forces, civil defense members, and others in charge of defense and foreign affairs.

While appreciating the US government and the military for safely delivering the vaccine doses, Park expressed an opinion that the vaccine reflects the concrete bond of the South Korea-US alliance and its crucial value.

