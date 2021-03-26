UrduPoint.com
US 'Shocked' By Myanmar Military Killing 27 Protesters Last Weekend - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 12:49 AM

US 'Shocked' by Myanmar Military Killing 27 Protesters Last Weekend - State Dept.

The US government is shocked that the Mianmar military used lethal force as a result of which at least 27 protesters died over the weekend, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The US government is shocked that the Mianmar military used lethal force as a result of which at least 27 protesters died over the weekend, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"The United States is shocked and deeply saddened by reports that Burmese security forces continued to use lethal force against the people of Burma [Myanmar] last weekend, resulting in the deaths of at least 27 people, including several children," Price said in a statement.

The United States expresses its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all of the victims and it condemned the Myanmar security forces' actions in the strongest terms, the statement said.

"These abhorrent and brutal acts against children, one as young as seven years old who was shot and killed in her home while sitting on her father's lap, further demonstrate the horrific nature of the Burmese military regime's assault on its own people ... The regime cannot govern through terror," Price said.

Also on Thursday, the US government imposed what it described as the most significant sanctions so far since the February 1 coup in Myanmar on two major military-controlled companies that run much of the nation's economy.

