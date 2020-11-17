UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Shoots Down ICBM With Interceptor Missile Fired From Navy Ship - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) A US Navy warship shot down an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) over the Pacific Ocean during a successful test of a ship-launched interceptor, the Missile Defense Agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA), and US Navy sailors aboard the USS John Finn (DDG-113), an Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) System-equipped destroyer, intercepted and destroyed a threat-representative Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) target with a Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA missile during a flight test demonstration in the broad ocean area northeast of Hawaii, Nov. 16," the statement said.

The MDA launched the ICBM target toward the ocean northeast of Hawaii at around 7:50 p.m. local time from a test site located on the Kwajalein Atoll in the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the statement said.

The Navy destroyer used tracking information provided by the Command and Control Battle Management Communications (C2BMC) network to track and destroy the target with the SM-3 Block IIA guided missile.

MDA Director Jon Hill described the test, the first of its kind, as an "incredible accomplishment" and a "critical milestone" for the military.

"We have demonstrated that an Aegis BMD-equipped vessel equipped with the SM-3 Block IIA missile can defeat an ICBM-class target," he said in the statement.

The MDA suggested that the test, which was delayed from May 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, met its Primary goal to demonstrate the ability of an SM-3 Block IIA missile to intercept an ICBM target.

