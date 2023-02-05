UrduPoint.com

US Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon, Moving To Collect Fragments - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 01:00 AM

US Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon, Moving to Collect Fragments - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) The US military has shot down the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the US coast, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

An operation to recover the debris of the balloon is underway, according to the report.

The news agency added that the balloon had been shot down in the US territorial waters off the South Carolina coast.

On Thursday, the Pentagon announced the detection of an alleged surveillance balloon from China over the US state of Montana. Beijing claims the balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research that deviated far from its planned course due to force majeure.

On Friday, the US State Department announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would not leave for Beijing later in the day as initially planned due to the balloon incident.

Related Topics

China Pentagon Montana Beijing From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winn ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends ceremony honouring winners of 4th Zayed Award for Hu ..

1 hour ago
 UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on Internat ..

UN chief calls for 'alliance of peace' on International Day of Human Fraternity

1 hour ago
 Ankara Says Terrorist Groups 'Laying Mines' on Swe ..

Ankara Says Terrorist Groups 'Laying Mines' on Sweden's Path to NATO Membership

1 hour ago
 Haller on scoresheet after cancer battle as Union ..

Haller on scoresheet after cancer battle as Union knock Bayern off top

1 hour ago
 Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverp ..

Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverpool crash again

1 hour ago
 President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barriste ..

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry seek ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.