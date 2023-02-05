US Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon, Moving to Collect Fragments - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2023) The US military has shot down the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the US coast, the Associated Press reported on Saturday.

An operation to recover the debris of the balloon is underway, according to the report.

The news agency added that the balloon had been shot down in the US territorial waters off the South Carolina coast.

On Thursday, the Pentagon announced the detection of an alleged surveillance balloon from China over the US state of Montana. Beijing claims the balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research that deviated far from its planned course due to force majeure.

On Friday, the US State Department announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would not leave for Beijing later in the day as initially planned due to the balloon incident.