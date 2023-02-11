US Shoots Down Unidentified Object Over Northern Alaska - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2023) The United States shot down a high-altitude object over the state of Alaska on Friday afternoon after assessing it posed a threat to civilian aircraft, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

"The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet, and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight.

President Biden ordered the MIlitary to down the object over Alaska," Kirby said at a press conference.

The object, which remains unidentified, went down on the northern side of Alaska, near the Canadian border and the Arctic Ocean, Kirby added.

Kirby added that the Pentagon had been tracking the object, which was smaller than the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon shot down by the US last week and had no significant payload, over the last 24 hours.