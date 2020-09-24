US Shortens Duration of New Sanctions Waiver for Iraq to Import Energy From Iran - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The United States has extended by 60 days the sanctions waiver for Iraq to import energy from Iran, the Iraq Oil Report website reported, citing a senior Iraqi official and an unnamed US State Department official.

The waiver duration was shortened from 120 to 60 days, which, the publication said, was a sign of tensions between Iraq and the United States.

According to the report, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo approved the new waiver on September 22, a day before the previous 120-day one was to expire.