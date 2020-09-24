UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Shortens Duration Of New Sanctions Waiver For Iraq To Import Energy From Iran - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:30 AM

US Shortens Duration of New Sanctions Waiver for Iraq to Import Energy From Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The United States has extended by 60 days the sanctions waiver for Iraq to import energy from Iran, the Iraq Oil Report website reported, citing a senior Iraqi official and an unnamed US State Department official.

The waiver duration was shortened from 120 to 60 days, which, the publication said, was a sign of tensions between Iraq and the United States.

According to the report, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo approved the new waiver on September 22, a day before the previous 120-day one was to expire.

Related Topics

Import Iran Iraq Oil United States September From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai to Round 16 of AFC Champions ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia hit ..

9 hours ago

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

11 hours ago

Rehman Malik appeals UN to send peace mission to h ..

9 hours ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.