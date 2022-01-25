UrduPoint.com

US Shortens Extension Of General Licenses For Russia's GAZ Group - Statement

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2022 | 03:20 AM

US Shortens Extension of General Licenses for Russia's GAZ Group - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States has shortened the extension of general licenses for Russia's commercial vehicle manufacturer GAZ Group, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

"These licenses were previously extended on December 23, 2020, for a period of one year," the statement said on Monday. "These new licenses are being extended for a shorter period of 90 days."

The Treasury Department said the decision affects transactions and activities necessary to the manufacture and sale of existing and new models of vehicles, components and spare parts, including automobiles, light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, engines, produced by GAZ Group or by companies it owns.

Also affected are the research, design, development, production, modification, upgrade, certification, distribution, and marketing components as well as the provision or receipt of services and other goods and services, it added.

Last April, the United States imposed sanctions on the GAZ Group but has since issued several general licenses allowing US investors to continue conducting limited transactions with the Russian auto-maker.

The GAZ Group is part of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska's business empire. The United States targeted the automaker along with Deripaska's companies Rusal and EN+ Group over what Washington has described as Russia's "malign activities" in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia Washington Vehicles Vehicle Sale United States April December 2020

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

9 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

10 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

10 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

9 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

9 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.