WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United States has shortened the extension of general licenses for Russia's commercial vehicle manufacturer GAZ Group, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

"These licenses were previously extended on December 23, 2020, for a period of one year," the statement said on Monday. "These new licenses are being extended for a shorter period of 90 days."

The Treasury Department said the decision affects transactions and activities necessary to the manufacture and sale of existing and new models of vehicles, components and spare parts, including automobiles, light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, engines, produced by GAZ Group or by companies it owns.

Also affected are the research, design, development, production, modification, upgrade, certification, distribution, and marketing components as well as the provision or receipt of services and other goods and services, it added.

Last April, the United States imposed sanctions on the GAZ Group but has since issued several general licenses allowing US investors to continue conducting limited transactions with the Russian auto-maker.

The GAZ Group is part of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska's business empire. The United States targeted the automaker along with Deripaska's companies Rusal and EN+ Group over what Washington has described as Russia's "malign activities" in Ukraine.