US Shortens Isolation for People Who Catch Coronavirus From 10 to 5 Days - CDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that it recommends shortening the isolation period for people infected with novel coronavirus from ten to five days on the condition they do not show any symptoms related to the virus and can wear a mask after they finish isolation for additional five days.

"CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from ten days for people with COVID-19 to 5 days, if asymptomatic, followed by 5 days of wearing a mask when around others," the agency said in a statement on Monday. "(P)eople who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others."