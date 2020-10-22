UrduPoint.com
US Should Accept Russia's Approach To New START Extension - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:30 PM

US Should Accept Russia's Approach to New START Extension - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) The United States will not bring the agreement with Russia to extend the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) any closer, publicly throwing in some statements, they must accept the approach voiced by the Russian side, including at the highest level, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"We have shown sufficient constructiveness, we have demonstrated an extremely responsible approach, and the Americans continue to demand from us more and more in terms of satisfying Washington's particular ideas about what is right and what is wrong," Ryabkov said.

"There is no further room for maneuver on our part.

In a sense, we have run up against a wall of misunderstanding here. ... Through rhetoric, through an external demonstration that, allegedly, on the threshold of an agreement, the Americans will not bring this agreement with us any closer," he stressed.

According to Ryabkov, the United States "must accept the approach that President (Vladimir) Putin outlined at a meeting with members of the Security Council, which we presented to the Americans at our level behind closed doors, and also take into account everything that is reflected in the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry of October 20."

