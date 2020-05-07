UrduPoint.com
US Should Be Vigilant Regarding China's Activity In High North - US Navy Secretary Nominee

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:05 PM

US Should Be Vigilant Regarding China's Activity in High North - US Navy Secretary Nominee

The United States should be alert about China's activity off the Norway's coast in the High North, US Ambassador to Norway Kenneth Braithwaite, nominated to be next Secretary of the US Navy, said during his confirmation hearing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The United States should be alert about China's activity off the Norway's coast in the High North, US Ambassador to Norway Kenneth Braithwaite, nominated to be next Secretary of the US Navy, said during his confirmation hearing on Thursday.

"You'd be alarmed at the amount of Chinese activity off the coast of Norway in the high north," Braithwaite told the US Senate Armed Services Committee. "We need to be vigilant to that, we need to understand why."

If confirmed by the Senate, Braithwaite would fill the post left vacant since Richard Spencer resigned in November for disagreeing with US President Donald Trump's decision to pardon Navy Seal Edward Gallagher, who was accused of committing war crimes during a 2017 deployment to Afghanistan.

Braithwaite was supposed to immediately assume the new position, but his confirmation was delayed, possibly due to his reported ties to the controversial consulting firm Cambridge Analytica that was accused of involvement in alleged foreign meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

