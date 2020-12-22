US Should 'Carefully Follow' Coronavirus Situation in UK, But Not Overreact - Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The United States should closely follow the latest developments regarding the novel corronavirus in the United Kingdom, but not overreact, National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Monday.

""Follow it carefully, but don't overreact to it," Fauci told CNN.

Fauci noted that he would not advise the White House to impose a flight ban on the United Kingdom.

Earlier on Monday, US Assistant Health Secretary Brett Giroir said the United States has not ruled out imposing a temporary travel ban on the United Kingdom in response to the mutated novel coronavirus spreading throughout the country.

On Saturday, the UK government put large parts of the country under another lockdown, after admitting that more than half of all new coronavirus cases have been caused by a mutated strain that can transmit up to 70-percent faster.

As UK citizens rushed out of the locked down areas ahead of Christmas, many trying to leave the United Kingdom, but numerous countries chose to close their borders.