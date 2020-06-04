UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Should Condemn Racism Unequivocally, Truly Tackle Inequalities - UN Human Rights Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday called on the US leadership to condemn racism unequivocally and truly address inequalities.

"At all times, but especially during a crisis, a country needs its leaders to condemn racism unequivocally; for them to reflect on what has driven people to boiling point; to listen and learn; and to take actions that truly tackle inequalities," Bachelet said in a statement.

Bachelet stressed the need for a profound examination of socioeconomic factors and discrimination in the US society, as well as far-reaching reforms and inclusive dialogue to break the cycle for unlawful killings by police and racial bias.

People, taking part in nationwide demonstrations, should express their demands peacefully, Bachelet said.

The police, in turn, should avoid inflaming the situation through the use of excessive force.

"As I have said before, violence, looting and the destruction of property and neighborhoods won't solve the problem of police brutality and entrenched discrimination," she said.

Bachelet also urged for an independent and transparent investigation into all incidents that have led to death or injury among both law enforcement officers and protesters.

Numerous US cities have seen protests erupt over the killing of African American man George Floyd who died shortly after a white police officer pressed on his neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was already handcuffed and laying on his stomach.

